Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $698,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

