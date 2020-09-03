Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $726,000 in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Steris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Steris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

NYSE STE opened at $163.55 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

