Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $742,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

