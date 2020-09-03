Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $776,000 in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $317.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

