Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $833,000 in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $98.29 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

