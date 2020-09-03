Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $619,000 Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

Shares of VAR opened at $174.66 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

