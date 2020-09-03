Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $629,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,219.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,906.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,352.48. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

