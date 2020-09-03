Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $651,000 Investment in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.