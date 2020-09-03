Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $844,000 Investment in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 613.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 361,875 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

