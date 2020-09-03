Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $2,502,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

