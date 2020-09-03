Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

