Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after buying an additional 344,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,124,000 after buying an additional 382,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

