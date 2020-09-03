Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

