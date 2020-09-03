Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 6,080 Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

NYSE TIF opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $81.61 and a 12-month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

