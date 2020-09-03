Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 6,201 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Insiders sold a total of 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

