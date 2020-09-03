Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $727,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

NYSE BXP opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.