Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $757,000 Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $294.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.57. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

