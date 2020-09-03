Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $774,000 Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 119.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

