Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $785,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

JKHY stock opened at $171.10 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

