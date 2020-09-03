Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,898 shares of company stock valued at $495,859. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

