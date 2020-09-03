Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

