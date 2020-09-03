Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $322.80 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

