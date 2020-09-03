KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $3,200,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,776,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

