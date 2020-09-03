KeyCorp Weighs in on Commercial Metals’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE CMC opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $104,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

