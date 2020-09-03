KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $21.23 on Monday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.57.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

