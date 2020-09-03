Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.