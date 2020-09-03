Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%.

LE opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

