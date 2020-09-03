Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%.

LE opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $481.51 million, a P/E ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.