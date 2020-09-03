Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin Sells 8,665 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $250,071.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LSCC opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

