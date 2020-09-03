Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 8th

Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 8th. Li Auto had issued 95,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,092,500,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Li Auto’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:LI opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Li Auto Company Profile

