Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FirstGroup to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.89 ($1.23).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 41.44 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.07. The firm has a market cap of $505.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £12,920 ($16,882.27).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

