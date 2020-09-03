Lindsley Ruth Sells 15,706 Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,475.76).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 672 ($8.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. Electrocomponents plc has a 1 year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 681.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ECM. Barclays raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 646 ($8.44) to GBX 659 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 679.82 ($8.88).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

