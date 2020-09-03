LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells $849,300.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LiveRamp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

