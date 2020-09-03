Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON LSAI opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.48. Location Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.

About Location Sciences Group

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

