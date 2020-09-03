MAG Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,827 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,494 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.32 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,708,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

