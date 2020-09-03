Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLM opened at $212.57 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.