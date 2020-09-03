Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

NYSE:MLM opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

