Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) vs. Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Financial Survey

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mastermind alerts:

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mastermind.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 4.29 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.84 $4.16 million $0.34 24.21

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Risk & Volatility

Mastermind has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mastermind on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.