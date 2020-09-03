Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.70 Per Share

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 705 ($9.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 291 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 704.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 720.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

