Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Jesse J. Geiger Sells 3,110 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MEDP stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.