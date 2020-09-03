MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 10,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $362,900.00.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $271,812.28.

On Monday, August 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $357,800.00.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $619.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

