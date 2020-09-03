Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Michaels Companies traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 121364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Michaels have increased and outpaced the industry year to date. The company is benefiting from its initiatives to reopen stores across all regions. Its newly-launched delivery options, includes curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales. Apart from solid e-commerce efforts, the company is on track with the core ’maker’ strategy, which bode well for long-term profitability. However, the company posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results owing to temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19. The decline in bottom line can be mainly attributed to lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs remain concerns. The company expects pandemic-led impacts to persist.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIK. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 47.7% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,969 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

