Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Insider Brendan O’Dea Acquires 48,951 Shares

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) insider Brendan O’Dea purchased 48,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.18 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,517.28 ($146,083.77).

Brendan O’Dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Brendan O’Dea bought 65,049 shares of Milton stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.16 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,538.79 ($193,241.99).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Milton Company Profile

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

