Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 17,601 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $337,275.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $317,550.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.77, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

