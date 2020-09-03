Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $31.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $659.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,195,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 118,631 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,896,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

