Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director Bruce Edward Hansen Sells 25,376 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MITK stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

