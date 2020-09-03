Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

Mongodb stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.