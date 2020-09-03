Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MDB opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $184.66. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,854. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mongodb by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mongodb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

