Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.29–1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $549-554 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.23 million.Mongodb also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.29)-($1.21) EPS.

MDB stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $1,113,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

