Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $258.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,854. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 29.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 18.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

